Left Menu

AP crosses 9 lakh mark in total COVID-19 cases

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:27 IST
AP crosses 9 lakh mark in total COVID-19 cases

Amaravati, Mar 30 (PTI): As the 'second wave' continued to sweep the state, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday crossed the nine lakh mark in total COVID-19 cases as 993 more were added in a day.

The cumulative coronavirus positives in the state touched 9,00,805 after 1.50 crore tests at an overall rate of 5.98 per cent.

It took 158 days for the state to reach nine lakh total cases after it touched the eight-lakh mark on October 23 last year, the longest period since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A health department bulletin said 480 COVID-19 patients had recovered and three more succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The total recoveries have risen to 8,86,978 and toll to 7,213, the bulletin said, adding 6,614 cases remained active.

Guntur topped the chart, registering 198 fresh cases, followed by Chittoor 179, Krishna 176 and Visakhapatnam 169 in 24 hours.

The remaining nine districts reported less than 50 new cases each, with three of them adding less than 20 each.

Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam also reported one fresh COVID-19 fatality each in a day.

It took 137 days for Andhra Pradesh to log the first one lakh coronavirus cases from March 12, 2020 when the first case was reported.

The second and the third lakh came in a span of 11 days each and the next three lakh cases came in intervals of 10 days each.

The state went from six to seven lakh cases in 14 days and from seven to eight in the next 22 days.

But the pace of the contagions spread slowed considerably after November last and at one stage in February the state appeared to be heading towards a nil balance sheet with the overall active caseload dipping to a low of about 300.

On February 15, the state added only 30 fresh cases, the lowest in a day in more than 10 months, but in the last fortnight, the virulence began once again as 8,797 new infections were reported.

In just the last week of this month, 6,269 new cases were reported, mainly from the new hotspot districts of Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam that had the bulk of the load.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid surge, restrictions, night curfew in C'garh districts

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, restrictions have been imposed on shops remaining open after 9 pm in several districts, including Raipur, while some areas will see night curfew from Tuesday, officials said.The order issued b...

Mamata requests EC to provide security to TMC workers in Nandigram

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP of beating Trinamool Congress TMC workers in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Election Commission on Tuesday to provide security to the ruling party workers in the Assem...

EXCLUSIVE-EU set to sanction more Iranians for rights abuses, first since 2013, diplomats say

The European Union is set to agree to sanction several Iranian individuals on Wednesday for human rights abuses, the first such measures since 2013, three EU diplomats said.EU envoys are expected to agree to impose travel bans and asset fre...

Soccer-More talks remain before UEFA vote on Champions League reforms

European soccers governing body UEFA will make a final decision on its proposed changes to the Champions League on April 19 as talks continue about the details of the plan for an expanded competition.UEFAs executive committee will on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021