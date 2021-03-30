Left Menu

Punjab neither conducting adequate tests, nor able to promptly isolate COVID cases: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:25 IST
Punjab neither conducting adequate tests, nor able to promptly isolate COVID cases: Centre

Punjab has been neither conducting adequate number of tests nor been able to promptly isolate COVID-19 positive people, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Giving an overview of the COVID-19 situation in states and Union Territories that are witnessing a surge in cases, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in Punjab, where the average daily new cases in the second week of February was 332 it has now risen to 2,742.

Also, the average daily deaths which was eight in Punjab in February has now increased to 52.

''This signifies that neither are you (Punjab) doing adequate number of tests nor are you able to promptly isolate the positive people,'' he said at a press conference.

Punjab has been recording a high case positivity rate of 8.82 per cent, the Health ministry said.

The Punjab government on Tuesday extended restrictions to tackle the coronavirus pandemic with schools and colleges to remain shut for another 10 days.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also ordered ramping up of testing and coronavirus vaccination drive with officials informing him that a fall in daily cases is expected only by mid-May.

The CM also directed officials to identify places to set up mobile vaccination centres, according to a statement.

In the 11 worst-hit districts, a complete ban was ordered on all social gatherings, except for funerals and weddings, in which only 20 people were allowed.

A recent survey had shown the UK strain of the virus to be the most prevalent in Pujab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pant named Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2021

Star India batsman Rishabh Pant was on Tuesday named captain of Delhi Capitals in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer for the upcoming Indian Premier League season beginning on April 9.Iyer has been ruled out of the IPL after injuring his left...

Farmers' violence: Court grants bail to man, says mere presence at spot can't justify further jail

A Delhi court has granted bail to a man in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new agri laws, saying mere presence and climbing on a wall at the Red Fort by the accused cann...

Witness in George Floyd case: ''I witnessed a murder''

A man who was among the onlookers shouting at a Minneapolis police officer to get off George Floyd last May testified Tuesday that he called 911 after paramedics took Floyd away, because I believed I witnessed a murder. Donald Williams, a f...

Amid surge, restrictions, night curfew in C'garh districts

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, restrictions have been imposed on shops remaining open after 9 pm in several districts, including Raipur, while some areas will see night curfew from Tuesday, officials said.The order issued b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021