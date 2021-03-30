Left Menu

Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China -Tedros

"I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing." The conclusions that the virus origins remains incomplete likely means that tensions over how the pandemic started - and whether China has helped or hinder efforts to find out, as the United States has alleged - will continue. Although the team concluded a leak from a Wuhan-area laboratory was the least likely hypothesis for the virus that causes COVID-19, Tedros said, the matter requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions back to China.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:18 IST
Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China -Tedros
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Data was withheld from World Health Organization investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

He made the comments to the agency's member states as a WHO-led team that spent four weeks in and around Wuhan, China, in January and February released its final report to the public. China refused to give raw data on early COVID-19 cases to the WHO-led team, one of the team's investigators has already said, potentially complicating efforts to understand how the global pandemic began.

"In my discussions with the team, they expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing raw data," Tedros said. "I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing." The conclusions that the virus origins remains incomplete likely means that tensions over how the pandemic started - and whether China has helped or hinder efforts to find out, as the United States has alleged - will continue.

Although the team concluded a leak from a Wuhan-area laboratory was the least likely hypothesis for the virus that causes COVID-19, Tedros said, the matter requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions back to China. "I do not believe that this assessment was extensive enough," Tedros said. "Further data and studies will be needed to reach more robust conclusions."

The WHO team's leader, Peter Ben Embarek, told a separate virtual press briefing on Tuesday that it was "perfectly possible" COVID-19 cases were circulating in November or October 2019 around Wuhan, potentially leading to the disease spreading abroad earlier than documented so far. He said the team felt political pressure, including from outside China, but that he never was pressed to remove anything from its final report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra records 27,918 fresh COVID cases, 27,73,436 in total

Maharashtra registered 27,918 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday. With these fresh cases, the cumulative count of COVID-19 infections in the state has surged to 27,73,436....

61 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in India, 64 million given to 84 nations: Vardhan

In India, 61 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have already been administered, while 64 million doses have been given to 84 nations under various programmes, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday.Virtually participating in a p...

Soccer-Stoke withdraw from women's FA Cup ahead of second round

Stoke City have withdrawn from the womens FA Cup before their second round match due to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the FA said on Tuesday. Stoke, who play in the third tier, were set to play Wem Town Ladies but are unable ...

IRB Infra closes FY21 with Rs 5,004 cr contracts

IRB Infrastructure Developers IRB on Tuesday said it has won two highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, taking the total project wins in the current fiscal to Rs 5,004 crore.With the entry in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021