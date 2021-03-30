Left Menu

Italy reports 529 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 16,017 new cases

Italy reported 529 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 417 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,017 from 12,916.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:34 IST
Italy reported 529 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 417 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,017 from 12,916. Some 301,451 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 156,692, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 108,879 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.56 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 29,231 on Tuesday, increasing from 29,163 a day earlier.

There were 269 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 192 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients edged down to 3,716 from a previous 3,721.

