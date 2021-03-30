Left Menu

Chile inks deal for 1.8 mln doses of CanSino COVID-19 vaccine as inoculation drive plows ahead

Chile's president Sebastian Pinera said on Tuesday that his government had signed a new deal with CanSino Biologics for its one-dose coronavirus vaccine as the South American nation vaults ahead with one of the world's fastest inoculation drives. Nearly 35% of Chileans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to a Reuters tally.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:50 IST
Chile inks deal for 1.8 mln doses of CanSino COVID-19 vaccine as inoculation drive plows ahead

Chile's president Sebastian Pinera said on Tuesday that his government had signed a new deal with CanSino Biologics for its one-dose coronavirus vaccine as the South American nation vaults ahead with one of the world's fastest inoculation drives. Pinera said in a televised statement that Cansino had agreed to deliver 1.8 million doses of the vaccine in May and June.

The latest deal assures the small but comparatively wealthy Latin American nation more than 35 million vaccination doses for 2021, enough to immunize 18 million people, Pinera said. More than 13 million shots have already been delivered, according to an official tabulation. Chile moved fast and early to secure vaccines, signing deals with China´s Sinovac Biotech, U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and the Britain-based AstraZeneca Plc

The nation is among the global leaders in vaccination per capita and has far outpaced its neighbors in Latin America. Nearly 35% of Chileans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to a Reuters tally. Cansino's vaccine, jointly developed with China's military research institute, is approved for use in China, Pakistan, Hungary and Mexico.

Pinera said he expects health authorities in Chile to approve the vaccine shortly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Flyers' OT victory leaves Sabres winless in 18; Tsunoda best F1 rookie in years, says Brawn and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Caddy or soccer coach Murray ponders life after tennisBritains Andy Murray would be interesting in becoming a caddy on a professional golf tour or getting soccer coaching qualifications a...

Heavy security in Nandigram on poll day, 22 companies of central forces to be deployed

Twenty-two companies of central forces will be deployed in Nandigram for the assembly polls, an Election Commission official said on Tuesday.The Nandigram seat, which is witnessing a fierce battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and ...

UP: Schools for students up to Class 8 shut till April 4

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended to April 4 the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8, according to an official.Earlier, the state government had shut schools for students up to...

New excise policy in Delhi aimed at increasing AAP's political funding: BJP

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the new excise policy and alleged that it was only meant to increase political funding to the Aam Aadmi Party.In a statement, Gupta said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021