Left Menu

German experts recommend AstraZeneca vaccine only for over 60s

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:02 IST
German experts recommend AstraZeneca vaccine only for over 60s

Germany's vaccine committee, known as STIKO, on Tuesday recommended using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine only for people aged 60 and over. "After several consultations, STIKO, with the help of external experts, decided by a majority to recommend the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only for persons aged 60 years and older on the basis of available data on the occurrence of rare but very severe thromboembolic side effects," it said.

"Regarding the question of administering the second vaccine dose to younger persons who have already received a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, STIKO will issue a supplementary recommendation by the end of April," it added in a statement. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Flyers' OT victory leaves Sabres winless in 18; Tsunoda best F1 rookie in years, says Brawn and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Caddy or soccer coach Murray ponders life after tennisBritains Andy Murray would be interesting in becoming a caddy on a professional golf tour or getting soccer coaching qualifications a...

Heavy security in Nandigram on poll day, 22 companies of central forces to be deployed

Twenty-two companies of central forces will be deployed in Nandigram for the assembly polls, an Election Commission official said on Tuesday.The Nandigram seat, which is witnessing a fierce battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and ...

UP: Schools for students up to Class 8 shut till April 4

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended to April 4 the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8, according to an official.Earlier, the state government had shut schools for students up to...

New excise policy in Delhi aimed at increasing AAP's political funding: BJP

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the new excise policy and alleged that it was only meant to increase political funding to the Aam Aadmi Party.In a statement, Gupta said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021