COVID-19: Over 38K people vaccinated in Delhi by Tuesday evening

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:04 IST
Over 38,000 beneficiaries in the national capital received COVID-19 vaccine shots by 6 pm on Tuesday and none of them have reported adverse events so far, officials said.

In the age bracket of 45-59 years, 5,393 beneficiaries received the shots, while 22,920 senior citizens got their first jabs by 6 pm, an official said.

The second dose of the vaccine was given to 6,702 people, he said, adding that 2,306 frontline workers and 1,539 healthcare workers got their first shots.

A total of 38,860 people were vaccinated across the city and no case of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded by 6 pm, officials said.

Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since March 22.

Delhi reported 992 coronavirus cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent, while four more persons succumbed to the pathogen, the health department said.

Officials said the low number of cases can be attributed to less tests conducted on Monday on account of Holi.

The city had recorded 1,904 cases on Monday, the highest in around three-and-a-half months.

Authorities reported 1,881 cases on Sunday, 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark.

The positivity rate was 2.77 percent on Monday, 2.35 per cent on Sunday, 1.70 per cent on Saturday, 1.80 per cent on Friday, 1.69 per cent on Thursday, 1.52 per cent on Wednesday, and 1.31 per cent on Tuesday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week dismissed the possibility of imposing another lockdown in the city, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the pandemic that is again surging rapidly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

