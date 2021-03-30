Left Menu

U.S., 13 countries concerned that WHO study was delayed, lacked access -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:17 IST
The United States and 13 other countries expressed concerns on Tuesday that the World Health Organization report on the origins of COVID-19 was delayed and lacked access to complete data, according to a joint statement.

"It is equally essential that we voice our shared concerns that the international expert study on the source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples," according to the statement from the governments of Australia, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

