As cases rise, Guj extends night curfew in 4 cities by 15 days

The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew in force in four cities by another 15 days till April 15.

The night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will now remain effective between 9 pm and 6 am till April 15, an official release said.

The government also extended the implementation of the Centre's guidelines on testing, tracing and treatment and other measures by another month till April 30, it said.

The government had on March 16 increased the timing of the night curfew, which has been in force since November last year, by two hours due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Local authorities later decided to increase that timing by another one hour.

The night curfew was supposed to remain in force till March 31.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 2,220 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 3,05,338.

These four major cities alone accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the infections on Tuesday.

