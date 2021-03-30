Left Menu

Italy sees 529 more COVID deaths as prevalence of variant rises

Italy reported 529 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 417 the day before, the health ministry said, as a new study showed the more contagious variant first discovered in Britain now accounts for nine out of 10 new Italian cases. The daily tally of new infections in Italy, the first Western country to be hit by the virus, rose to 16,017 on Tuesday from 12,916 on Monday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:25 IST
Italy sees 529 more COVID deaths as prevalence of variant rises
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Italy reported 529 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 417 the day before, the health ministry said, as a new study showed the more contagious variant first discovered in Britain now accounts for nine out of 10 new Italian cases.

The daily tally of new infections in Italy, the first Western country to be hit by the virus, rose to 16,017 on Tuesday from 12,916 on Monday. Some 301,451 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 156,692, the health ministry said.

Italy has imposed strict curbs to try to rein in a recent rise in infections and deaths, with restaurants and bars limited to take-away services and most shops closed. It has registered 108,879 fatalities linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.56 million cases to date.

Italy's top health institute, the ISS, said on Tuesday that the variant first detected in southern England last autumn now accounted for 87% of new cases in Italy, accelerating from a prevalence of 54% in the previous study in February. This variant of the virus is 37% more contagious than the original form which had predominated from the start of Italy's outbreak until early this year, the ISS said.

Another variant, currently responsible for a surge in contagion and mortality in Brazil, accounts for 4% of new infections in Italy, the ISS said, down marginally from 4.3% last month. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 29,231 on Tuesday, increasing from 29,163 a day earlier, the health ministry said.

There were 269 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 192 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients edged down to 3,716 from a previous 3,721.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-USOPC sets rules for protests at U.S. Olympic Trials

Athletes competing in the U.S. Olympic trials can protest, the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee USOPC said on Tuesday, including kneeling or raising a clenched fist on the podium or at the start line during the national anthem. I...

Georgia sued for third time over voting restrictions as Delta, Coke face boycott calls

Civil rights groups intensified their legal fight against Georgias new voting restrictions with a third federal lawsuit, while Atlanta-based corporations Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co continued to face boycott calls from activists wh...

After Mamata mentions her 'gotra', Giriraj Singh questions 'gotra' of Rohingyas

As soon as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned her Gotra in Nandigram, Union Minister Giriraj Singh raked up the issue of Rohingyas Gotra. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, Mamata Banerjee is scared of losing the polls. That is ...

Cyprus' famed halloumi cheese earns coveted EU quality mark

The European Union has recognised halloumi as a traditional product of Cyprus, which will shield the countrys top food export from an increasing number of foreign producers using the cheeses name to muscle into a 224-million-euro USD 267 mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021