ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:38 IST
India surpasses 6.24 cr COVID vaccination mark
Representative India. Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 6.24 crore with over 12.94 lakh people inoculated on Tuesday, informed the Union Health Ministry in its daily vaccination update. "A total of 6,24,08,333 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today. These include 82,00,007 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 52,07,368 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 90,08,905 frontline workers (FLWs) 1st dose, 37,70,603 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,90,20,989 1st dose beneficiaries and 36,899 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 71,58,657 (1st dose) and 4,905 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities," according to the Health Ministry.

Total 12,94,979 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, which marks the 74th day of vaccination. 11,77,160 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,17,819 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report.

Meanwhile, India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as the country reported 56, 211 fresh COVID-19 cases and 271 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the MInistry said. With this, the total number of cases and the death toll in the country has surged to 1,20,95,855 and 1,62,114 respectively. The country also saw 37,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1,13,93,021.

At present, 5,40,720 cases are active in the country. (ANI)

