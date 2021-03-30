Brazil's Fiocruz readies study of AstraZeneca vaccine for minors

Brazilian biomedical center Fiocruz will submit a study proposal for researching the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in minors, the head of the institute, Nisia Trinidade, said on Tuesday.

Fiocruz has partnered in Brazil with AstraZeneca to finish, distribute and eventually fully produce the vaccine, which is already approved in Brazil for use in adults.

