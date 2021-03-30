Left Menu

Stampede killed 45 at mourning for dead Tanzanian president -police

A stampede at a Tanzanian stadium crushed 45 people to death as mourners paid last respects to late President John Magufuli, police said on Tuesday, many times more than the five fatalities initially announced after the disaster on March 21.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:52 IST
Stampede killed 45 at mourning for dead Tanzanian president -police

A stampede at a Tanzanian stadium crushed 45 people to death as mourners paid last respects to late President John Magufuli, police said on Tuesday, many times more than the five fatalities initially announced after the disaster on March 21. Police in the port city of Dar es Salaam, where the stampede occurred, attributed some of the deaths to people being starved of oxygen at the event due to overcrowding.

"It is true that 45 people died because of stampedes and failing to get enough air," Lazaro Mambosasa, Dar es Salaam's zonal police commander, told Reuters. Another 37 mourners were injured, he said, adding that they had all been treated in hospital and discharged.

Tanzanian media reported that the crush happened when large numbers of mourners sought to force their way into the stadium through unofficial entrance points. Police initially said five people had died, identifying them as members of the same family including a mother and her two children.

Police had originally planned to provide further information about the incident on March 23, but the briefing was cancelled without explanation. Magufuli, who played down the threat of COVID-19, was buried last Friday after succumbing to what the government said was heart disease. Before the burial, his casket was taken to several major urban areas to give mourners a chance to pay their respects to him.

Magufuli was succeeded by Samia Suluhu Hassan who had served as his vice president. On Tuesday, the new president nominated the Finance Minister Philip Mpango as her vice president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Resurgent Spieth 'in a better place' ahead of Masters

Jordan Spieth may be in the midst of a lengthy victory drought but the former world number one has shown recent flashes of major championship form and finally feels invigorated ahead of next weeks Masters.While Spieth, whose last triumph ca...

Olympics-USOPC sets rules for protests at U.S. Olympic Trials

Athletes competing in the U.S. Olympic trials can protest, the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee USOPC said on Tuesday, including kneeling or raising a clenched fist on the podium or at the start line during the national anthem. I...

Georgia sued for third time over voting restrictions as Delta, Coke face boycott calls

Civil rights groups intensified their legal fight against Georgias new voting restrictions with a third federal lawsuit, while Atlanta-based corporations Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co continued to face boycott calls from activists wh...

After Mamata mentions her 'gotra', Giriraj Singh questions 'gotra' of Rohingyas

As soon as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned her Gotra in Nandigram, Union Minister Giriraj Singh raked up the issue of Rohingyas Gotra. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, Mamata Banerjee is scared of losing the polls. That is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021