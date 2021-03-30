AYUSH Ministry and Vinoba Seva Pratisthan hold Ayurveda Paravin Bhubaneswar

In a bid to promote Ayurveda as the mainstream treatment for the prevalent lifestyle-related diseases, Vinoba Seva Pratisthan (VSP), in collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH, has successfully organized a 3-day "Ayurveda Paravin Bhubaneswar from 26thto 28th March 2021".

The 3-day event was inaugurated by Padma Vibhushan Dr Raghunath Mohapatra, Hon'ble Member of Rajya Sabha along with Shri Naba Kishore Das, Hon'ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Odisha and Shri Trilochan Majhi, Director of AYUSH, Govt. of Odisha and was attended by with other dignitaries.

Advertisement

This unique initiative aims to not only ensure greater acceptance of Ayurveda among the masses but also to popularize Ayurveda as the main line of treatment for the current lifestyle diseases. The Ministry of AYUSH provided full-fledged support to this programme.

During this Parv, nearly 25 research papers were presented by experts and researchers. The initiative generated tremendous response as thousands of patients turned up and showed their trust towards Ayurveda medication. They did get their diagnosis and consequent medicine.

The event emphasised the need for the promotion of Ayurveda in the current situation. The covid-19 pandemic has affected the global population and has become a serious challenge for the countries.

The valedictory ceremony of this successful event was graced by the hon'ble speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Dr Surya Narayan Patroin the presence of many eminent guests.

(With Inputs from PIB)