Left Menu

Germany decides AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for over 60s - document

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-03-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 23:43 IST
Germany decides AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for over 60s - document
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

German federal and state health ministries agreed that from Wednesday AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine can be used for people aged 60 and older following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder, a document on their agreement showed.

Acting on advice from Germany's vaccine committee, known as STIKO, the health ministries also agreement the Anglo-Swedish firm's vaccine could be used for high-risk patients aged below 60.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC to hand over symbolic euro to Mali and UNESCO for heritage of Timbuktu

The International Criminal Court ICC will today hand over a symbolic euro to the Government of Mali and UNESCO for damage inflicted on the people of Mali people and the international community by the destruction of cultural properties in Ti...

MP Police arrests man in Delhi for cyber fraud

A Madhya Pradesh police team arrested a man from Central Delhis Patel Nagar on Tuesday for allegedly hacking into the social media account of his cousins fiance and morphing her photos, officials said.According to police, the girl had alleg...

Golf-Resurgent Spieth 'in a better place' ahead of Masters

Jordan Spieth may be in the midst of a lengthy victory drought but the former world number one has shown recent flashes of major championship form and finally feels invigorated ahead of next weeks Masters.While Spieth, whose last triumph ca...

Olympics-USOPC sets rules for protests at U.S. Olympic Trials

Athletes competing in the U.S. Olympic trials can protest, the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee USOPC said on Tuesday, including kneeling or raising a clenched fist on the podium or at the start line during the national anthem. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021