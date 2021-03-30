Germany decides AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for over 60s - document

Germany decides AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for over 60s - documentReuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-03-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 23:43 IST
German federal and state health ministries agreed that from Wednesday AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine can be used for people aged 60 and older following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder, a document on their agreement showed.
Acting on advice from Germany's vaccine committee, known as STIKO, the health ministries also agreement the Anglo-Swedish firm's vaccine could be used for high-risk patients aged below 60.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)