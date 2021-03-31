Left Menu

Spain removes age limit on AstraZeneca vaccine, to give J&J to over-66s -Cadena Ser radio

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 31-03-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 00:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain has decided to remove an upper age limit of 65 years on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and give Johnson & Johnson's version of the jab to people aged over 66, Cadena Ser radio reported on Tuesday.

A public health commission approved the change at a meeting on Tuesday, the broadcaster said, citing a document it had seen, a week after Spain decided to reintroduce the AstraZeneca treatment for people aged 18-65. Several European countries had suspended administering the shot over concerns related to cases of blood clots.

