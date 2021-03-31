Left Menu

Pfizer to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Canada, J&J doses due in April

Canada has lagged the United States and Britain in getting its nearly 38 million citizens vaccinated, but the federal government says the vaccine ramp-up inoculations are underway. Pfizer/BioNTech SE will deliver 5 million more doses in June than previously expected, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 01:00 IST
Pfizer to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Canada, J&J doses due in April
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer Inc has agreed to accelerate the delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine to Canada, and some doses of the Johnson & Johnson inoculation are due to arrive at the end of April, Canadian officials said on Tuesday. Canada has lagged the United States and Britain in getting its nearly 38 million citizens vaccinated, but the federal government says the vaccine ramp-up inoculations are underway.

Pfizer/BioNTech SE will deliver 5 million more doses in June than previously expected, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. That means 1 million Pfizer doses will be received each week through the end of May, rising to 2 million per week through the end of June. Combined with deliveries from AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc, Canada now expects a total of 44 million doses by the end of June.

And more may be on the way. Johnson & Johnson will deliver some doses by the end of April, though Procurement Minister Anita Anand provided no further details. "This would place us in a very good situation to say that by the end of the summer, everyone would have received two doses," Trudeau said at a news conference.

"It is possible that many people will have received at least their first dose before the summer starts," he said. On Monday, Canadian health officials said they would stop offering AstraZeneca's vaccine to people under 55 years of age following reports from Europe of rare but serious blood clots and in some cases death after vaccination, mainly in young women.

Meanwhile, health authorities are wrestling with a new rise in cases driven by the spread of virus variants. Canada has seen 22,900 deaths from COVID-19, and a total of 971,715 cases. On Monday, British Columbia (BC) halted indoor dining and indoor group fitness classes as case counts hit a daily high. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, is also facing a spike in cases and potential new health restrictions.

"Everything's on the table right now," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference. "So folks, be prepared. Don't make plans for Easter right now, that's all I'm telling you." Trudeau said he supported BC's move and if other provinces are forced to impose further restrictions, "the federal government will have their backs".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., Central Asian countries agree to focus on digital trade issues

Senior trade officials from the United States met on Tuesday with their counterparts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on a range of trade issues, underscoring their desire to strengthen trade ties a...

WTO Director-General plans event on COVID-19 vaccine scarcity

The World Trade Organizations head said on Tuesday that she plans to convene an event in mid-April on ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production amid what she called very serious scarcity in supply.The idea is to move us along on our quest to s...

U.S.' Blinken calls for global companies to reconsider financial support to Myanmar's military

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on international companies to consider cutting ties to enterprises that support Myanmars military and he decried its crackdown on anti-coup protesters.At least 512 civilians had been ...

Wildfires force closure of Mount Rushmore for a second day

Wildfires shut down South Dakotas Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Tuesday for a second day and led to the evacuation of about 500 homes.The wind-driven blazes, fueled by dry grass and timber, started Monday morning just west of Rapid Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021