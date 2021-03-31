Left Menu

South Africa increases size of religious gatherings for Easter

South Africa on Tuesday more than doubled the number of people who can gather indoors for Easter religious services because COVID-19 transmission remains relatively low, even though other restrictions remain in place. In a televised address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that from Friday the number of people who can participate in an indoor religious service would rise to 250 from 100 and outdoor religious services could include 500 people, up from 250.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 31-03-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 01:07 IST
South Africa increases size of religious gatherings for Easter
Representative Image.

South Africa on Tuesday more than doubled the number of people who can gather indoors for Easter religious services because COVID-19 transmission remains relatively low, even though other restrictions remain in place.

In a televised address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that from Friday the number of people who can participate in an indoor religious service would rise to 250 from 100 and outdoor religious services could include 500 people, up from 250. "While the rate of transmission remains stable, we cannot let our guard down. This is a time when caution is needed more than ever," he said.

"Congregants should not gather outside their usual places of worship, and people must go home and not sleep over after services." The measures on the size of gatherings will be reviewed within 15 days, Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa prohibited the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption over the long weekend to Monday, "given the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behaviour." South Africa has recorded by far the most COVID-19 infections and deaths on the African continent, at over 1.5 million cases and over 52,000 fatalities to date.

Ramaphosa said phase one of the country's vaccination programme, which involves inoculating 1.25 million health workers, is on track to be completed within three months after starting in the middle of February. The vaccination rollout has been slow, with about 250,000 health workers vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Phase two is scheduled to start in mid-May and the country hopes to vaccinate more people over six months under this phase, Ramaphosa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

FEATURE-As turmoil deepens, Haitians fear democracy is slipping away

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., Central Asian countries agree to focus on digital trade issues

Senior trade officials from the United States met on Tuesday with their counterparts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on a range of trade issues, underscoring their desire to strengthen trade ties a...

U.S.' Blinken calls for global companies to reconsider financial support to Myanmar's military

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on international companies to consider cutting ties to enterprises that support Myanmars military and he decried its crackdown on anti-coup protesters.At least 512 civilians had been ...

Wildfires force closure of Mount Rushmore for a second day

Wildfires shut down South Dakotas Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Tuesday for a second day and led to the evacuation of about 500 homes.The wind-driven blazes, fueled by dry grass and timber, started Monday morning just west of Rapid Ci...

New Zealand central bank eases restrictions on bank dividends

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday it was easing dividend restrictions placed on retail banks at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic due to a stronger-than-expected rebound in the economy.The changes will allow banks to pay u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021