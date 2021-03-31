Left Menu

WTO Director-General plans event on COVID-19 vaccine scarcity

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 31-03-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 01:26 IST
WTO Director-General plans event on COVID-19 vaccine scarcity

The World Trade Organization's head said on Tuesday that she plans to convene an event in mid-April on ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production amid what she called "very serious scarcity in supply".

"The idea is to move us along on our quest to solve this unacceptable inequitable access of poor countries to vaccines," said Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in remarks made to member states posted on the global trade watchdog's website.

The event will bring together WTO regional groups, vaccine manufacturers from developing and developed countries and civil society among others, the WTO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

FEATURE-As turmoil deepens, Haitians fear democracy is slipping away

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., Central Asian countries agree to focus on digital trade issues

Senior trade officials from the United States met on Tuesday with their counterparts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on a range of trade issues, underscoring their desire to strengthen trade ties a...

U.S.' Blinken calls for global companies to reconsider financial support to Myanmar's military

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on international companies to consider cutting ties to enterprises that support Myanmars military and he decried its crackdown on anti-coup protesters.At least 512 civilians had been ...

Wildfires force closure of Mount Rushmore for a second day

Wildfires shut down South Dakotas Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Tuesday for a second day and led to the evacuation of about 500 homes.The wind-driven blazes, fueled by dry grass and timber, started Monday morning just west of Rapid Ci...

New Zealand central bank eases restrictions on bank dividends

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday it was easing dividend restrictions placed on retail banks at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic due to a stronger-than-expected rebound in the economy.The changes will allow banks to pay u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021