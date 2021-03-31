Left Menu

Germany limits use of AstraZeneca COVID shots over health concerns

Because use of the vaccine in Germany was initially limited to those under 65, the shot has been administered among younger women, particularly medical staff and teachers. Many European countries briefly stopped using AstraZeneca's vaccine earlier this month while investigating rare cases of blood clots.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 01:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 01:52 IST
Germany limits use of AstraZeneca COVID shots over health concerns

Germany will from Wednesday limit the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 60 and above as well as high-priority groups following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder. "We have to be able trust the vaccines," Chancellor Angela Merkel told journalists at a news conference on Tuesday. "And transparency is the best way to deal with such a situation," she added.

Acting on advice from Germany's vaccine committee, known as STIKO, Germany's federal and state health ministries agreed that under 60-year-olds should only receive the AstraZeneca vaccine if they belong to high-priority groups, which include high-risk patients and medical workers, in consultation with a doctor. People aged below 60 who have already received a first AstraZeneca shot have the option of either receiving their second shot as planned, if they are high priority, or to wait for STIKO to issue its recommendation, which it is expected to do by the end of April.

The new limit on the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine is another setback in Germany's already sluggish vaccination campaign. Earlier, STIKO recommended the shot only be used for people aged 60 and above "on the basis of available data on the occurrence of rare but very severe thromboembolic side-effects".

STIKO is also looking into the possibility of administering a second shot with a different COVID vaccine. In a statement responding to the STIKO recommendation, AstraZeneca said patient safety was its highest priority and noted the European and UK medical agencies had not been able to establish a causal relationship between the shot and clotting.

"We will continue to work with German authorities to address any questions they may have," it added. Germany will, however, allow anyone 60 and over to be given the AstraZeneca shot in an effort to speed its vaccination campaign. So far, it has only been vaccinating people aged over 70 and those in high priority groups.

BACK AND FORTH Germany's decision followed further reports by the country's vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, of cases of blood clots known as cerebral sinus vein thrombosis.

PEI said it had registered 31 cases of CSVT, which resulted in nine deaths, out of some 2.7 million people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine. With the exception of two cases, all reports involved women aged between 20 and 63. Because use of the vaccine in Germany was initially limited to those under 65, the shot has been administered among younger women, particularly medical staff and teachers.

Many European countries briefly stopped using AstraZeneca's vaccine earlier this month while investigating rare cases of blood clots. Both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization said this month the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweighed the risks.

An EMA review covering 20 million people who took the AstraZeneca shot in Britain and the European Economic Area found seven cases of blood clots in multiple blood vessels and 18 cases of CVST. Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been safely administered around the world.

Nearly all countries have since resumed use of the vaccine. But France broke with guidance from the EMA and said on March 19 it should only be given to people aged 55 or older. France said the decision was based on evidence that the clotting affected younger people. Canadian health officials said on Monday they would stop offering AstraZeneca's shot to people under 55 and require a new analysis of the shot's benefits and risks based on age and gender.

Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder criticised the "back and forth" around the vaccine, saying all recommendations showed that the danger of severe illness from the coronavirus outweighed any side-effects linked to the shot. (Additional reporting by Paul Carrel, Andreas Rinke and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK calls for end to "pernicious" trade practices, in apparent swipe at China before G7 talks

Britain said it will push G7 allies at talks on Wednesday to do more to ban pernicious practices in trade, such as forced labour and intellectual property theft, in an apparent call for a tougher line towards China at the World Trade Organi...

South Africa bans liquor sales over Easter to prevent surge

South Africa will restrict the sale of alcohol and limit the size of religious and social gatherings over Easter to prevent the holiday from contributing to a new surge of COVID-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.Given the role of ...

Soccer-Late Mak strike gives Slovakia 2-1 win over Russia

A late Robert Mak strike gave Slovakia a 2-1 win against Russia on Tuesday in their World Cup Group H qualifier as the home side soaked up late pressure from the visitors to hang on for the victory. Milan Skriniar put the hosts in front in ...

WRAPUP 3-Soccer-Benin refuse to get off bus after positive COVID tests

The conclusion of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers descended into farce on Tuesday as Benin refused to play their decisive qualifier in Sierra Leone after local authorities declared six of their players to be COVID-19 positive. Players...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021