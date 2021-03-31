Left Menu

Spain to use AstraZeneca vaccine in 55-65 age group, J&J for older people

Spain confirmed on Tuesday it would use AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 55-65, and said it could give Johnson & Johnson's version of the jab to older people when that becomes available in the country. Cadena Ser radio reported that a public health commission decided to remove the upper age limit of 65 on the AstraZeneca treatment.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 31-03-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 01:59 IST
Spain to use AstraZeneca vaccine in 55-65 age group, J&J for older people
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain confirmed on Tuesday it would use AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 55-65, and said it could give Johnson & Johnson's version of the jab to older people when that becomes available in the country.

Cadena Ser radio reported that a public health commission decided to remove the upper age limit of 65 on the AstraZeneca treatment. A week ago Spain decided to reintroduce that vaccine for people aged 18-65 following concerns over cases of blood clots. The commission approved a document including the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine for 55- to 65-year-olds, the health ministry said in a statement. A health ministry spokeswoman did not confirm or deny the report that the limit had been removed.

Cadena Ser said the AstraZeneca shots would essentially be given to under-65s because they had been set aside for essential workers and other segments of the population under that age. The statement said the document also referred to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"When there are available doses of this vaccine, it can be used in parallel with mRNA vaccines to increase the pace of vaccinations among older age groups," the statement said. So-called messenger RNA vaccines work by inserting synthetic mRNA that instructs cells to make a pathogen's proteins or protein bits, spurring the immune system.

Cadena Ser said the document showed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be given to people over 66, alongside those produced by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc. Spain has been among the countries worst-hit by the pandemic with 3.3 million registered cases and over 75,000 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK calls for end to "pernicious" trade practices, in apparent swipe at China before G7 talks

Britain said it will push G7 allies at talks on Wednesday to do more to ban pernicious practices in trade, such as forced labour and intellectual property theft, in an apparent call for a tougher line towards China at the World Trade Organi...

South Africa bans liquor sales over Easter to prevent surge

South Africa will restrict the sale of alcohol and limit the size of religious and social gatherings over Easter to prevent the holiday from contributing to a new surge of COVID-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.Given the role of ...

Soccer-Late Mak strike gives Slovakia 2-1 win over Russia

A late Robert Mak strike gave Slovakia a 2-1 win against Russia on Tuesday in their World Cup Group H qualifier as the home side soaked up late pressure from the visitors to hang on for the victory. Milan Skriniar put the hosts in front in ...

WRAPUP 3-Soccer-Benin refuse to get off bus after positive COVID tests

The conclusion of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers descended into farce on Tuesday as Benin refused to play their decisive qualifier in Sierra Leone after local authorities declared six of their players to be COVID-19 positive. Players...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021