Left Menu

Hospitals in Ecuador's capital overwhelmed by COVID-19 infections, doctors say

Authorities controlled the situation after several months, but in recent weeks have seen cases jump in cities around the country. "The saturation of the health system is not only in Quito but at the national level," Dr. Victor Alvarez, president of the doctors association of the state of Pichincha, where Quito is located, told reporters.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 31-03-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 03:32 IST
Hospitals in Ecuador's capital overwhelmed by COVID-19 infections, doctors say

Ecuador's health system is under severe strain from a spike in coronavirus infections, doctors in the country's capital said on Tuesday, adding that some Quito hospitals are working above capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. Ecuador's suffered a brutal outbreak of coronavirus in early 2020, primarily in the largest city of Guayaquil. Authorities controlled the situation after several months, but in recent weeks have seen cases jump in cities around the country.

"The saturation of the health system is not only in Quito but at the national level," Dr. Victor Alvarez, president of the doctors association of the state of Pichincha, where Quito is located, told reporters. "Seeing images of patients lying on the ground, or perhaps on a military mattress, receiving oxygen in emergency units, that's sad." In some Quito hospitals, entire families wait in emergency areas in hopes of being given a open bed, Dr. Edison Ramos, a coordinator at Carlos Andrade Marin hospital, said in an interview with a local television station.

Ecuador registered 2,201 new infections in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 327,325, according to official data. A total of 16,780 people either died from the disease or were suspected of having it but passed away before being diagnosed. The government on Monday enacted new measures including a restriction on highway travel, the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages and the closure of beaches for the Easter holiday.

The national vaccination campaign has moved slowly and has been clouded by accusations of influence peddling. The municipality of Guayaquil is asking President Lenin Moreno to allow it to impose a curfew to control infections.

"Believing that this is already over ... is causing us to experience a situation almost at the risk of becoming that of last year," said Guayaquil Mayor Cynthia Viteri told local media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Carnivorous dinosaur with short snout and strong bite menaced Patagonia

Scientists in Argentina have unearthed the well-preserved skull of a meat-eating dinosaur that roamed northern Patagonia about 85 million years ago - a beast with a short snout, keen hearing and stout bite strength that made it a daunting p...

Hospitals in Ecuador's capital overwhelmed by COVID-19, doctors say

Ecuadors health system is under severe strain from a spike in COVID-19 and some hospitals in the capital Quito are working above capacity to treat patients, doctors said on Tuesday.Ecuador suffered a brutal outbreak of coronavirus in early ...

U.S. Vice President Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei discuss immigration -White House

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei spoke by phone on Tuesday and agreed to work together to address the root causes of migration to the United States, the White House said in a statement.They agr...

Honduran president's brother sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for drug trafficking

Tony Hernandez, a former Honduran congressman and brother of the sitting president, was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for drug trafficking by a U.S. judge on Tuesday.Hernandez, 42, was convicted on the drug charges and related w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021