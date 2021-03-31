Left Menu

Ireland considers adding U.S., France, Germany to hotel quarantine list

The Irish government is considering adding more countries to a list subject to mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival because of the coronavirus, including the United States, Germany and France, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said. Ireland has some of the strictest travel restrictions in the European Union and last week followed England in bringing in hotel quarantine for arrivals of people from countries deemed "high risk" or those without a negative COVID-19 test.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 03:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 03:51 IST
Ireland considers adding U.S., France, Germany to hotel quarantine list

The Irish government is considering adding more countries to a list subject to mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival because of the coronavirus, including the United States, Germany and France, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

Ireland has some of the strictest travel restrictions in the European Union and last week followed England in bringing in hotel quarantine for arrivals of people from countries deemed "high risk" or those without a negative COVID-19 test. The Irish Independent newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that health officials had recommended a more than doubling of the list of high risk jurisdictions with the addition of 43 countries. It also named Italy as being among those under consideration.

Varadkar said more countries would be added but that the government had to decide first whether to exempt vaccinated travellers, examine if it had the hotel capacity and sort out issues around EU freedom of movement rules when considering including other member states. "We have to work out all those things before we add countries like the U.S, France, Germany because that has big consequences," Varadkar told national broadcaster RTE.

With the exception of Austria, the 33 countries on the high-risk list are in Africa, Central and South America. Arrivals must quarantine for up to 14 days in a hotel room, or can leave after 10 if they test negative for COVID-19. "Such a damaging decision for Irish tourism. Message being sent out to key overseas markets so negative. How can airlines plan? Let the vaccination programme roll out." Irish Tourism Industry Confederation CEO Eoghan O'Mara Walsh said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Carnivorous dinosaur with short snout and strong bite menaced Patagonia

Scientists in Argentina have unearthed the well-preserved skull of a meat-eating dinosaur that roamed northern Patagonia about 85 million years ago - a beast with a short snout, keen hearing and stout bite strength that made it a daunting p...

Hospitals in Ecuador's capital overwhelmed by COVID-19, doctors say

Ecuadors health system is under severe strain from a spike in COVID-19 and some hospitals in the capital Quito are working above capacity to treat patients, doctors said on Tuesday.Ecuador suffered a brutal outbreak of coronavirus in early ...

U.S. Vice President Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei discuss immigration -White House

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei spoke by phone on Tuesday and agreed to work together to address the root causes of migration to the United States, the White House said in a statement.They agr...

Honduran president's brother sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for drug trafficking

Tony Hernandez, a former Honduran congressman and brother of the sitting president, was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for drug trafficking by a U.S. judge on Tuesday.Hernandez, 42, was convicted on the drug charges and related w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021