China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, including 6 local infections

China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on March 30, up from eight a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The statement did not say how the individuals were infected. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to eight from six a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 31-03-2021 06:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 06:02 IST
China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on March 30, up from eight a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that six of the new cases were local infections reported in southwestern Yunnan province, the most since six cases reported on Feb. 5. The statement did not say how the individuals were infected.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to eight from six a day earlier. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stand at 90,201. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

