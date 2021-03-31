Left Menu

Australia's Queensland reports fewer new COVID-19 cases, eyes easing curbs

Australia reported a drop-off in new cases of locally acquired COVID-19 in Queensland on Wednesday, fuelling optimism that a three-day snap lockdown in state capital Brisbane will be lifted ahead of the Easter holidays.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 06:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 06:29 IST
Australia's Queensland reports fewer new COVID-19 cases, eyes easing curbs

Australia reported a drop-off in new cases of locally acquired COVID-19 in Queensland on Wednesday, fuelling optimism that a three-day snap lockdown in state capital Brisbane will be lifted ahead of the Easter holidays. More than two million residents of Australia's third-largest city have been asked to stay home until Thursday evening as authorities rushed to contain two distinct virus clusters, which have grown to 17 cases.

"Fingers crossed, all will be looking good for Easter," Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters. "If we see very good testing rates across Queensland and we don't see any unlinked community transmission, the signs for Easter are looking positive."

Two new locally acquired cases were reported on Wednesday, all linked to the virulent UK variant of the virus, down from eight a day earlier as authorities added dozens of venues to potential virus exposure sites. Palaszczuk said a final decision on the lockdown, which allows residents to leave their homes only for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise, would be taken on Thursday morning.

Neighbouring New South Wales state on Wednesday reported one new local case linked to the Queensland outbreak prompting authorities to put in place some restrictions until Easter in four regional areas. Household gatherings will be limited to 30 people and tougher social distancing rules will be reintroduced in indoor venues as authorities urged residents of the affected areas to avoid travelling.

Several states have closed their borders with Queensland, throwing Easter travel plans into disarray, with Brisbane Airport expecting an 85% fall in the number of domestic travellers by this weekend compared with its pre-lockdown target. The Easter long weekend and two-week school term break is a busy time for Australian travel.

Snap lockdowns, border closures and speedy tracking systems have helped Australia to keep its coronavirus numbers relatively low. It has reported just under 29,300 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began. Still, Australia has fallen far short of its target of inoculating at least 4 million people by the end of March. Just under 600,000 have received their first dose of vaccine so far, according to government data.

Australia plans to provide at least the first vaccine dose to its near 26 million population by the end of October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks poised for first monthly loss since Oct on bond rout

Asian stocks were on track for their first monthly loss since last October though markets were up on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar stood tall as investors focused on growing signs of a sure-footed global economic recovery. MSCIs broadest in...

Biden announces additional actions to respond to anti-Asian violence

US President Joe Biden has announced additional actions to respond to the violence and xenophobia perpetrated against Asian Americans.The announcements on Tuesday include reinstating and reinvigorating the White House Initiative on Asian Am...

World Bank upgrades Russian economic outlook

The World Bank has upgraded economic forecasts for Russia but warned that planned fiscal consolidation will hamper the countrys economic growth, the global body said on Wednesday. The Russian economy suffered its sharpest contraction in 11 ...

Indonesia recovers cockpit voice recorder of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet

Indonesias transport ministry said on Wednesday it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder CVR of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people on board.A news conference to disc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021