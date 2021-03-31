Mexico reports 807 new coronavirus deaths

Mexico on Tuesday reported 807 new confirmed COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the country's total to 202,633 deaths, according to health ministry data.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

