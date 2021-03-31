Left Menu

Chinese city on Myanmar border orders home quarantine over new COVID cases

The new patients were discovered following a routine nucliec acid test of the city's key population, the Yunnan health commission said in a statement, but did not say how they were infected. Ruili on Wednesday will crack down on illegal border crossings, according to a statement from the city government published by the Communist Party authorities of Yunnan province.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 08:23 IST
Chinese city on Myanmar border orders home quarantine over new COVID cases

The southwestern Chinese city of Ruili that borders Myanmar ordered on Wednesday a one week home quarantine for residents of the city's urban area, and mass COVID testing, after reporting six new locally transmitted coronavirus cases.

Health authorities in Yunnan province, where Ruili is located, said the six new cases were Chinese citizens, while three asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the coronavirus but show no symptoms, were Myanmar citizens. The new patients were discovered following a routine nucliec acid test of the city's key population, the Yunnan health commission said in a statement, but did not say how they were infected.

Ruili on Wednesday will crack down on illegal border crossings, according to a statement from the city government published by the Communist Party authorities of Yunnan province. The city will only allow individuals with a negative nucleic acid COVID-19 test within 72 hours to leave Ruili and will advise all people and vehicles coming to the city to turn back.

The city is a key transit point for Yunnan province, which has struggled to monitor its rugged 4,000 km (2,485-mile) border with Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam for illegal immigration amid a wave of unauthorised crossings last year by those seeking a haven from the COVID-19 pandemic. Ruili rolled out similar measures last year after imported infections from Myanmar were detected in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sharad Pawar doing well after operation: Maharashtra Health Minister

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is doing well after an operation, informed Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday. Sharad Pawar ji is doing well after the operation. Stone has been removed from the gallbladder successfully. It was done t...

Pinarayi Vijayan govt's agenda is to sell state assets to corporates: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that his governments agenda is to sell state assets to corporates. The people of Kerala are the real gold of the state. But ...

Finnish wood pulp giant Stora Enso to leave viscose market after Xinjiang link disclosed

Finnish pulp and paper giant Stora Enso has announced that it will divest from making the raw ingredient needed to produce wood-based viscose rayon fibre, amid reports of links between the company and forced labour in Xinjiang. Recently, So...

Biden administration declares Chinese actions in Xinjiang as 'genocide'

Amid escalating tensions with Beijing, the Biden administration on Tuesday local time declared Chinese actions against the Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang as genocide. In a 2020 report on Human righ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021