Mizoram reports five fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 31-03-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 10:04 IST
Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 4,473 on Wednesday after five people, including an 81-year-old woman, tested positive for the virus, an official said.

The state now has 28 active cases, while 4,434 people have recovered from the disease so far.

A total of 11 people have died due to the contagion, the official said, adding, Mizoram has tested 2,52,400 samples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

