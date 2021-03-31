Left Menu

Osaka governor sounds alarm over COVID-19 as infections exceed Tokyo's

A surge of COVID-19 cases in Osaka raises fears that the eastern Japanese metropolis, having emerged from a state of emergency a month ago, is entering a fresh wave of infections that could become the worst yet, its governor said on Wednesday. Osaka prefecture reported 599 new cases, a jump from 432 on Tuesday and close to the all-time high of 654 on Jan. 8.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:01 IST
Osaka governor sounds alarm over COVID-19 as infections exceed Tokyo's

A surge of COVID-19 cases in Osaka raises fears that the eastern Japanese metropolis, having emerged from a state of emergency a month ago, is entering a fresh wave of infections that could become the worst yet, its governor said on Wednesday.

Osaka prefecture reported 599 new cases, a jump from 432 on Tuesday and close to the all-time high of 654 on Jan. 8. "I expect that the number of infections in Osaka will soon exceed the previous record," prefectural governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said in a televised briefing on Wednesday. "The mutant strains seem to be having an influence but it's difficult to say scientifically and objectively what the extent is."

Osaka and 10 other prefectures declared a state of emergency (SOE) in January amid Japan's third and most-deadly wave of infections to date. All but the four prefectures that make up greater Tokyo lifted the measures early in February as cases and the burden on hospitals subsided. An earlier lifting of the state of emergency is the most likely "reason for the recent surge of cases in Osaka," Kyoto University professor Yuki Furuse said, stressing that he had not done a thorough investigation of the data yet.

Cases have also been trending higher in Tokyo, where 414 new infections were reported on Wednesday, which was still well below the peak of more than 2,000 per day. Health experts have expressed concern about the spread of mutant virus strains, which may be more virulent and resistant to vaccines. A health ministry report last week showed 649 mutant cases had been discovered nationwide and at airports, with the biggest clusters in Osaka and nearby Hyogo prefecture.

Hyogo's Kobe City conducted its own survey that showed that 15% of all new infections were of the British strain, much higher than expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy police arrest Russian official, Italian navy captain in spying case

Italian Carabinieri police on Wednesday said they had arrested a Russian army official and an Italian navy captain on suspicion of spying.Carabinieri intervened during a clandestine meeting between the two, caught immediately after the tran...

Indonesia finds Sriwijaya Air jet's cockpit voice recorder

Indonesian navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January, killing all 62 people on board, officials said Wednesday.Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said diver...

ANALYSIS-Quiet Singapore turns up volume on Myanmar as regional fears grow

Rarely does Singapore use strident language or take on a visibly active role in foreign policy as it has over the increasing bloodshed in Myanmar.Worries over regional instability and the credibility of the Association of Southeast Asian Na...

ANALYSIS-Quiet Singapore turns up volume on Myanmar as regional fears grow

Rarely does Singapore use strident language or take on a visibly active role in foreign policy as it has over the increasing bloodshed in Myanmar.Worries over regional instability and the credibility of the Association of Southeast Asian Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021