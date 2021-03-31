Hungary reports daily record 302 coronavirus deaths

Hungary reports daily record 302 coronavirus deathsReuters | Budapest | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:01 IST
Hungary recorded 302 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic, and 6,700 new COVID-19 cases across the country, the government said on Wednesday.
There were more than 12,000 coronavirus patients in hospital on Tuesday, 1,492 of them on ventilator, putting an increasing strain on the healthcare system.
Also Read: Hungary's hospitals nearing limits as COVID-19 cases surge, doctors say
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary