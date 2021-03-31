Chinese official says there is no basis to claims it did not share COVID data

A senior Chinese health official said on Wednesday there was no factual basis to accusations that China did not share data with researchers appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to look into the origins of COVID-19.

Liang Wannian, who was co-leader of the joint study into the origins of COVID-19 by China and the WHO published on Tuesday, told reporters that the Chinese and international researchers had access to the same data.

He also said the Chinese part of the joint research had now been completed, and the world now needed to look further into potential early cases of COVID-19 outside China in the next phase of its research into the origins of the pandemic.

