Poland reports 653 coronavirus-related deaths, most in 2021

Poland reports 653 coronavirus-related deaths, most in 2021Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:09 IST
Poland reported its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths so far this year on Wednesday, amid a third wave of the pandemic that is putting the country's health service under extreme strain.
Poland reported 653 deaths on Wednesday, health ministry data showed. There were 32,874 new cases.
