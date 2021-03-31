Left Menu

Immune system's T cells can recognise coronavirus variants: Study

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:27 IST
Immune system's T cells can recognise coronavirus variants: Study

The immune system's T cells in those who had recovered from COVID-19 before the emergence of mutant forms of the novel coronavirus can still recognise virus versions from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil, according to a new study.

In the research, published in the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases, scientists analysed blood cell samples from 30 people who had recovered from the coronavirus infection before the emergence of variants. The researchers, including those from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the US, found that one key player in the immune response to the novel coronavirus, called the CD8+ T cells, remained active against the virus, suggesting that current vaccines might offer some protection against variants via these cells.

Earlier studies had shown that some versions of the constantly evolving virus had changes in the region of its spike protein which enables it to attach to and enter cells, raising concerns that these mutations could make them less recognisable to the body's T cells and antibodies.

While details about the exact levels and composition of antibody and T-cell responses needed to achieve immunity to the coronavirus are still unknown, scientists assume that strong and broad responses from both antibodies and T cells are required to mount an effective immune response.

In particular, studies had shown that CD8+ T cells limit infection by recognising parts of the virus protein presented on the surface of infected cells and killing those cells.

In the current study, the scientists found that SARS-CoV-2-specific CD8+ T-cell responses remained intact and could recognise ''virtually all mutations in the variants studied.'' Based on the results, the scientists said T-cell response in recovered COVID-19 patients, and most likely in vaccine recipients, are largely unaffected by the mutations found in the UK, South African and Brazilian variants, ''and should offer protection against emerging variants.'' However, they added that further research involving more participants is needed to validate the findings.

The researchers call for larger studies to monitor the breadth, magnitude and durability of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 T-cell responses in recovered and vaccinated individuals to determine if booster vaccinations are needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament to launch Men’s Parliament Programme of Action

Parliament, in partnership with the South African National Aids Council SANAC and the Department of Social Development, will launch the Mens Parliament Programme of Action.The launch will take place on Thursday.The 2020 to 2022 Mens Parliam...

Tencent-backed Linklogis to raise $1.02 bln in HK IPO - sources

Tencent-backed Chinese fintech firm Linklogis Inc. will price its shares at HK17.58 each - slightly above the flagged mid-point - to raise up to 1.02 billion in its initial public offering IPO, according to two sources with direct knowledge...

Spain will use AstraZeneca vaccine for essential workers over 65

Spain has decided to extend AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccination to essential workers over 65 years old to protect a small group of people who have not yet retired, the health ministry said on Wednesday. A number of other European countries ha...

Free State to have water and electricity challenges resolved: David Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza is confident that the people of Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State will soon have their water and electricity challenges resolved.Deputy President Mabuza made these remarks during an oversight visit to Phuthaditj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021