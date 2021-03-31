Left Menu

DDMA to randomly test for COVID flyers coming from states where cases are rising: Delhi airport

The Centre had on Tuesday said the COVID-19 situation is turning from bad to worse and is a huge cause for worry, especially for some states, warning that the whole country is at risk and any complacency at this stage will have heavy costs.The Delhi International Airport Limited DIAL stated on Twitter on Wednesday, As per the latest government mandate, DDMA shall conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where cases are increasing. After the collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:55 IST
DDMA to randomly test for COVID flyers coming from states where cases are rising: Delhi airport

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will conduct random COVID-19 test of passengers coming from states where there has been a surge in cases recently, said the Delhi airport's operator DIAL on Wednesday. The Centre had on Tuesday said the COVID-19 situation is turning from ''bad to worse'' and is a huge cause for worry, especially for some states, warning that the whole country is at risk and any complacency at this stage will have ''heavy costs''.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated on Twitter on Wednesday, ''As per the latest government mandate, DDMA shall conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where cases are increasing.'' ''After the collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit. However, the passengers who were found to be positive shall be mandatorily quarantined as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare protocol,'' it added.

Six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 78.56 per cent of the 56,211 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union Health Ministry had said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament to launch Men’s Parliament Programme of Action

Parliament, in partnership with the South African National Aids Council SANAC and the Department of Social Development, will launch the Mens Parliament Programme of Action.The launch will take place on Thursday.The 2020 to 2022 Mens Parliam...

Tencent-backed Linklogis to raise $1.02 bln in HK IPO - sources

Tencent-backed Chinese fintech firm Linklogis Inc. will price its shares at HK17.58 each - slightly above the flagged mid-point - to raise up to 1.02 billion in its initial public offering IPO, according to two sources with direct knowledge...

Spain will use AstraZeneca vaccine for essential workers over 65

Spain has decided to extend AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccination to essential workers over 65 years old to protect a small group of people who have not yet retired, the health ministry said on Wednesday. A number of other European countries ha...

Free State to have water and electricity challenges resolved: David Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza is confident that the people of Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State will soon have their water and electricity challenges resolved.Deputy President Mabuza made these remarks during an oversight visit to Phuthaditj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021