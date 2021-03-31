Left Menu

Health Secretary reviews COVID vaccination preparations of all States and UTs

A key theme underlying the meet was the identification of low vaccine coverage pockets particularly in districts showing COVID surge and for taking corrective actions there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:08 IST
Health Secretary reviews COVID vaccination preparations of all States and UTs
Dr R S Sharma assured me that there is no problem with the storage and logistics of vaccines. Image Credit: ANI

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) and Chairperson, Empowered Group on COVID Vaccination chaired a high-level meeting through video conference today with Health Secretaries, State Mission Directors of NHM and State Immunization officers of all States and UTs to review the status, pace and issues regarding COVID vaccination across the country as well as the preparations for April 2021 when vaccination would be extended to all persons above the age of 45. A key theme underlying the meet was the identification of low vaccine coverage pockets particularly in districts showing COVID surge and for taking corrective actions there.

The following was advised to the States and UTs regarding the vaccination coverage of Health Care Workers (HCW)s & Front Line Workers (FLW)s:

Ensure that only eligible beneficiaries are registered and vaccinated under the category of HCW and FLW.

Archive incorrect/duplicate entries on the CoWIN platform.

Identify pockets of low vaccination coverage – health facility/professional association/blocks, districts etc., for taking corrective action.

Saturation of vaccination of these groups on priority.

Regarding the involvement of Private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVC)s, the States/UTs were asked to:

Conduct regular reviews of vaccinations at Private CVCs with respect to their capacity utilization.

Undertake GIS analysis of CVCs to identify the need for additional CVCs within States/UTs.

Address apprehensions of Private CVCs regarding vaccine supply, guidelines etc proactively.

On the issue of Vaccine Stocks, the States and UTs were advised to ensure that:

There is no sedimentation of vaccine stocks at any level of storage.

Distribution based on consumption to avoid overstocking as well as under-stocking at Cold Chain Points and CVCs.Regular review of vaccine stocks and consumption is undertaken to identify gap areas and address the same.

The Centre also advised the States and UTs for the following:

Maintain vaccine wastage at less than 1% (present National Wastage Percentage being 6%).

Regularly review vaccine wastage across all levels to minimize the same.

Ensure timely utilization of available stocks to avoid the expiry of vaccines without usage.

Timely updating of data of vaccine consumption to be ensured on CoWIN & eVIN portals.

Dr R S Sharma assured me that there is no problem with the storage and logistics of vaccines. He re-emphasized the point that there is no value in conserving vaccines for the second dose and that States must promptly supply vaccines to all government and private hospitals where there is a demand.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Markets in Q1: Riding a tiger and waking some bears

A new U.S. president with 1.9 trillion to spend, amateur traders taking on seasoned hedge funds, hot oil, digital art selling for tens of millions of dollars and grizzly bears in the bond markets its been an eventful start to 2021. A year i...

Chitkara University secures 'Research Funding' for 7 projects from Government and International Agencies

Supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, Chitkara University, Punjab secured Government research funding of INR 2 crores for 7 projects in the AY 2020-21. In the AY 2020-21, Chitkara University bagged 7 research projects funding worth INR...

Parliament to launch Men’s Parliament Programme of Action

Parliament, in partnership with the South African National Aids Council SANAC and the Department of Social Development, will launch the Mens Parliament Programme of Action.The launch will take place on Thursday.The 2020 to 2022 Mens Parliam...

Tencent-backed Linklogis to raise $1.02 bln in HK IPO - sources

Tencent-backed Chinese fintech firm Linklogis Inc. will price its shares at HK17.58 each - slightly above the flagged mid-point - to raise up to 1.02 billion in its initial public offering IPO, according to two sources with direct knowledge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021