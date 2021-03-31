China to launch COVID-19 vaccination in four border cities and counties in Yunnan province - Xinhua

China will launch mass COVID-19 vaccinations in four border cities and counties in the southwestern Yunnan province, including Ruili, from April 1, official news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

The city of Ruili, which reported six new coronavirus cases and three asymptomatic patients on Wednesday, has ordered a one-week home quarantine for residents, and banned vehicles and people from leaving the city.

