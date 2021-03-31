Left Menu

Mounting COVID-19 deaths dim Hungary's hopes of reopening

Hungary on Wednesday reported coronavirus fatalities reaching a new high and doctors described hospitals filling beyond capacity, signalling the government may be forced to postpone a reopening scheduled to begin in mid-April.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:22 IST
Mounting COVID-19 deaths dim Hungary's hopes of reopening
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hungary on Wednesday reported coronavirus fatalities reaching a new high and doctors described hospitals filling beyond capacity, signaling the government may be forced to postpone a reopening scheduled to begin in mid-April. The central European country of 10 million recorded 302 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, its highest daily toll of the pandemic, and 6,700 new COVID-19 cases, the government said.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces an election in a year, is walking a tightrope between a lockdown to tame the COVID-19 surge and the need to reopen the economy to avoid a second year of deep recession. Hungary has had the highest daily per capita fatalities in the world for several days, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Its health care system has come under extreme stress, the government has said, despite vaccinating a fifth of the population in one of the fastest inoculation drives in Europe. There were more than 12,000 coronavirus patients in hospital on Tuesday, 1,492 of them on ventilator, the government said.

Citigroup analyst Eszter Gargyan said she expected a "longer period to see a deceleration in new cases. Therefore a reopening based on vaccinating the elderly... may not be enough to halt further rise in hospitalizations." "This in our view suggests that the government may be either forced to postpone reopening at least a few more weeks or maybe forced to impose another lockdown already in the second quarter before vaccinations would allow broader reopening in the third."

Orban has said a reopening may begin once the inoculation rate reaches 25% for those who have had the first dose, although there are indications that goal may be pushed back. RULES BEND UNDER PRESSURE

Hospital capacity reached its limits a long time ago, doctors say. "Every shift is a struggle," Gabor, who works at a large provincial hospital, told Reuters. He did not want to give his name because he was not authorized to talk to media.

"If a patient deteriorates on my watch and I have to refer them to ICU, they usually don't have room... But the ER also cannot send me patients because we are full, too." He said the government may install more intensive care beds but it may or may not have the proper working equipment, much less the staff to operate it.

"So we break the rules," he said. "If I cannot send the patients to the main ICU, we will put them on the machines right here and hope they survive the night. It happens a lot. If they do survive, the ICU may make room for them. Patients may improve in there... and a lot of them die."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors fear Bengal is heading towards severe outbreak of second wave of coronavirus

West Bengal is heading towards severe outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus as the people are not adhering to the protocol to check its spread and large numbers of them are participating in innumerable rallies and campaigns by politica...

UK backs Italy over expulsion of Russian officials

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that Britain stood in solidarity with Italys decision to expel two Russian diplomats in connection with spying allegations.The UK stands in solidarity with Italy and its actions today, exposi...

Most Britons support "vaccine passports", survey suggests

Most Britons support the idea of so-called vaccine passports that would allow people who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to access certain places or activities, according a survey by Ipsos MORI. Vaccine passports are under co...

Sterling edges higher as Britain gets ready for April re-opening

Sterling edged higher against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday as traders look past economic data in Britain and focused on a planned April re-opening of shops in England.Data showed that Britains economy grew faster than previously tho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021