Left Menu

Sri Lanka gets donated vaccine doses from China

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa accepted the vaccine from Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong at the airport after the doses were flown in on Wednesday.Sri Lankan officials have said the vaccine will be given to Sri Lankans only after the island nation receives clearance from the World Health Organisation.Sinopharm is the third vaccine to be approved in Sri Lanka and the second the country has obtained in its fight against COVID-19.Sri Lanka has so far used Oxford-AstraZeneca shots to vaccinate more than 903,000 people.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:25 IST
Sri Lanka gets donated vaccine doses from China

Sri Lanka received 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China as a donation on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan authorities said the supplied doses will go first to Chinese citizens in Sri Lanka, where thousands of people from China are working. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa accepted the vaccine from Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong at the airport after the doses were flown in on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan officials have said the vaccine will be given to Sri Lankans only after the island nation receives clearance from the World Health Organisation.

Sinopharm is the third vaccine to be approved in Sri Lanka and the second the country has obtained in it's fight against COVID-19.

Sri Lanka has so far used Oxford-AstraZeneca shots to vaccinate more than 903,000 people. The government also has arranged to buy 7 million doses of the Russian-developed vaccine Sputnik V.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling edges higher as Britain gets ready for April re-opening

Sterling edged higher against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday as traders look past economic data in Britain and focused on a planned April re-opening of shops in England.Data showed that Britains economy grew faster than previously tho...

The feeding of the one thousand: Idlib sanctuary offers cats a refuge from war

When Syrias war forced Alaa al-Jaleel to close his cat sanctuary in Aleppo in 2015 and head north to the rebel stronghold of Idlib, he took around 100 animals with him and reopened it there.Now his successors at Ernestos Sanctuary care for ...

Doctors fear Bengal is heading towards severe outbreak of second wave of coronavirus

West Bengal is heading towards severe outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus as the people are not adhering to the protocol to check its spread and large numbers of them are participating in innumerable rallies and campaigns by politica...

UK backs Italy over expulsion of Russian officials

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that Britain stood in solidarity with Italys decision to expel two Russian diplomats in connection with spying allegations.The UK stands in solidarity with Italy and its actions today, exposi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021