Coronavirus cases rising in most Spanish regions, minister says

Coronavirus cases rising in most Spanish regions, minister saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:37 IST
The rate of diagnosed COVID-19 infections is rising in most Spanish regions led by the more contagious variant first detected in Britain, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday.
"We are at a crucial moment. There is an increase, a slow one but still an increase of the incidence, and a prevalence of the Britain variant," she told a news conference.
The minister added the government was expecting the delivery of more than one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday.
