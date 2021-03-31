Pfizer vaccine results for adolescents "good news" - White House

The White House welcomed Pfizer Inc's announcement on Wednesaday that its COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds.

"This is good news," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in an interview with CNN. "I know for parents ... it makes you feel even more confident about your kids, potentially be back in the classroom soon."

