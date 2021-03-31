Health News Roundup: What you need to know about the coronavirus right now; EU to get 107 million COVID doses and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Most Britons support "vaccine passports", survey suggests

Advertisement

Most Britons support the idea of so-called vaccine passports that would allow people who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to access certain places or activities, according a survey by Ipsos MORI. Vaccine passports are under consideration by the government, with an update expected on April 5, but the idea has proved controversial with critics dismissing it as an assault on civil liberties and potential cause of discrimination.

Macron, Merkel discussed potential Sputnik V vaccine cooperation with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed possible cooperation on vaccines with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a joint video conference on Tuesday, Macron's office and the Kremlin said. The Kremlin said in a statement that the trio had discussed the outlook for Russia's flagship Sputnik V vaccine being registered across the EU as well as potential deliveries and joint production of the vaccine inside the EU.

Coronavirus cases rising in most Spanish regions, minister says

The rate of diagnosed COVID-19 infections is rising in most Spanish regions led by the more contagious variant first detected in Britain, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday. "We are at a crucial moment. There is an increase, a slow one but still an increase of the incidence, and a prevalence of the Britain variant," she told a news conference.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Germany limits use of AstraZeneca shots Ukraine reports record daily high of coronavirus-related deaths

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 407 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours

infections are likely to rise further over the next one to two weeks, its health minister said on Wednesday. The country began rolling out vaccinations against the COVID-19 pandemic last month and 231,564 people had received the first shot by Wednesday, yet Health Minister Maksym Stepanov described the situation as "tense enough".

Ukrainian capital to close schools, kindergartens, restrict transport: mayor

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the country, will close all schools and kindergartens and restrict public transport from April 5, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday. "We have no other option. Otherwise, there will be hundreds of deaths every day," he said on Telegram messenger.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective on adolescents in trial, companies say

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday their COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds, paving the way for them to seek U.S. emergency use authorization in weeks. Pfizer hopes that vaccinations of the group could begin before the next school year, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

Israel plans to give Pfizer's COVID vaccine to adolescents upon FDA approval

Israel plans to give the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds upon FDA approval, the health minister said on Wednesday after the manufacturer deemed the shots safe and effective on the age group. Vaccinating at a world-beating pace, Israel has already given both Pfizer doses to more than half of its 9.3 million citizens and residents, and seen an accompanying fall in sickness.

Chinese scientist says Beijing did share COVID-19 data with investigators

A top Chinese medical expert said on Wednesday there was no factual basis to accusations that China did not share data with international researchers appointed by the World Health Organization to look into the origins of COVID-19. Following the publication of the joint study into the origins of COVID-19 by China and the WHO on Tuesday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said China had withheld data from the international investigators.

EU to get 107 million COVID doses by end of March, 30 million from AstraZeneca

European Union states are expected to receive 107 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March, an EU Commission spokeswoman said on Wednesday, hitting an earlier target but far below initial plans. Under contracts signed with drugmakers, the bloc had expected to receive 120 million doses by the end of March from Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca alone and tens of millions more doses from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

(With inputs from agencies.)