Left Menu

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective on adolescents in trial, companies say

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:31 IST
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective on adolescents in trial, companies say

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday their COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12 to 15-year olds, paving the way for them to seek approval in the United States and Europe in weeks. The read-out, which puts the pair ahead of other western vaccine developers in the quest to also protect children, will likely allow for the use of the vaccine in that group before the next school year, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chief executive, said in a statement.

Pfizer's vaccine is already authorized for use in people starting at age 16. The new study offers the first evidence of how the vaccine will also work in school-age adolescents. In the trial of 2,260 adolescents aged 12 to 15, there were 18 cases of COVID-19 in the group that got a placebo shot and none in the group that got the vaccine, resulting in 100% efficacy in preventing COVID-19, the companies said in a statement.

The vaccine was well tolerated, with side effects in line with those seen among those aged 16 to 25 in the adult trial. It did not list the side effects for the younger group, but the adult trial's side effects generally were mild to moderate and included injection-site pain, headaches, fever and fatigue. The companies also studied a subset of teens to measure the level of virus-neutralizing antibodies a month after the second dose and found it was comparable to study participants aged 16 to 25 in the pivotal trial in adults.

Bourla said the company planned to seek emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration "in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year." Last week, the companies gave the first vaccine doses in a series of trials testing the vaccine in younger children, that will eventually go to those as young as 6 months of age.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators in late December for people aged 16 and older. A trial by Moderna Inc to test its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six months to less than 12 years was launched this month, while Johnson & Johnson, which recently won approval for its vaccine in adults, has yet to begin a planned trial https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04505722 on children.

AstraZeneca in December removed children from a mid-to-late stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in Britain. The British drugmaker's vaccine has been linked this year with a very rare form of blood clotting in the brain, prompting some European countries to halt its use in younger adults even though the cause of the condition remains unclear.

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci in January raised the prospect of a U.S. vaccination campaign for children by late spring or early summer. (Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; editing by Peter Cooney and Jason Neely)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy arrests navy captain for spying, expels Russian diplomats

Italy expelled two Russian diplomats on Wednesday after police said they had caught an Italian navy captain passing secret documents to a Russian military official in return for money. The Italian frigate captain and the Russian embassy sta...

BJP will come to power in Bengal by winning over 200 seats: Prahlad

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday asserted that the BJP will come to power in West Bengal by bagging over 200 assembly seats.The Union tourism minister canvassed in Mal constituency in Jalpaiguri district in support of BJP can...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Pfizer and BioNTech said their COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective and produced robust antibody responses in those aged 12 to 15, paving the way for them to seek approval in the United States and Europe in weeks. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS E...

Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns sour

Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30 in their trading debut on Wednesday, slicing more than 2 billion pounds off the companys valuation in a blow to Britains ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021