3rd phase of COVID vaccination drive for people aged above 45 to begin Thursday in Delhi: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:06 IST
The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 65 lakh people aged above 45 will begin on Thursday in the national capital, officials said.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, were vaccinated in Delhi.

Jabs were given to persons aged 60 and above, and those in 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities in the second phase.

''In the third phase, people aged 45 and above as on January 1, 2022 are eligible for vaccination, irrespective of their comorbidity status,'' a senior government officer said.

The vaccination centres will operate from 9 am to 9 pm. Only registered beneficiaries will be given vaccine shots between 9 am and 3 pm. The unregistered ones can take the jabs from 3 pm to 9 pm. They just need to carry their Aadhaar card or any other valid identity proof, an official said.

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is slated to span 192 health facilities, including 136 private hospitals in the national capital on Thursday, officials said.

The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres, while up to Rs 250 per dose will be charged at private health facilities.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 65 lakh eligible beneficiaries (aged above 45) will be given coronavirus vaccine at 500 sites, starting Thursday.

''We have enough vaccines available. The number of eligible beneficiaries is quite large. We will make efforts to complete the inoculation as soon as possible,'' he said.

According to North Delhi District Magistrate Isha Khosla, training has been imparted to ASHA and anganwadi workers, who will visit areas in their district, to encourage people to take the vaccine.

Appointment for vaccination can be booked through the Co-WIN 2.0 portal. A mobile number cannot be used for making more than four registrations.

People opting for vaccination at private hospitals will have to pay up to Rs 250 per dose, including Rs 100 service charge per dose, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card and voter card.

