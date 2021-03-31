Left Menu

All above 45 years old to be given the shot from April 1

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:17 IST
All above 45 years old to be given the shot from April 1

Puducherry, Mar 31 (PTI): The Puducherry administration would be vaccinating all aged above 45 against COVID-19 from April 1, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said here on Wednesday.

Appealing to the people not to lower their guard, the Director said the vaccination would be done through 28 health facilities in Puducherry.

He said all the people whether or not they have co- morbidities would be covered in this vaccination programme.

With the Union Territory currently seeing a spike in new cases of COVID-19, everyone should be cautious and adhere to safety protocols.

Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and hand- washing should be done to keep the pandemic at bay, he said.

Presently, people gather for social functions, election meetings and for other purposes, hence wearing of masks and social distancing should be adhered to, the Director said.

PTI COR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian national arrested in UK for immigration offences

An Indian national is among four others arrested from a lorry in eastern England as part of a National Crime Agency NCA led investigation into organised immigration crime.While a 38-year-old man was detained on suspicion of facilitating ill...

Rugby-Champions Cup and Challenge Cup 2021 finals moved out of Marseille

This years Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will not be staged in Marseille due to the evolving public health situation in France, the tournament organisers board said on Wednesday. European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said the decis...

Indian-origin Singaporean magician jailed for defrauding govt agency of over 70K dollars

A 40-year-old Indian-origin Singaporean magician on Wednesday was sentenced to three years of imprisonment for causing a government agency to disburse SGD 73,818 in public funds to individuals who made bogus claims.S Chandran will spend an ...

Why you didn't approach police against Deshmukh? HC asks Param Bir Singh

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh why he did not lodge a police complaint against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh if he was aware of alleged wrongdoing being committed by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021