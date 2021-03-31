All above 45 years old to be given the shot from April 1

Puducherry, Mar 31 (PTI): The Puducherry administration would be vaccinating all aged above 45 against COVID-19 from April 1, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said here on Wednesday.

Appealing to the people not to lower their guard, the Director said the vaccination would be done through 28 health facilities in Puducherry.

Advertisement

He said all the people whether or not they have co- morbidities would be covered in this vaccination programme.

With the Union Territory currently seeing a spike in new cases of COVID-19, everyone should be cautious and adhere to safety protocols.

Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and hand- washing should be done to keep the pandemic at bay, he said.

Presently, people gather for social functions, election meetings and for other purposes, hence wearing of masks and social distancing should be adhered to, the Director said.

PTI COR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)