Jordan records 111 deaths in highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic last year

Jordan reported 111 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic first appeared in the Middle Eastern kingdom a year ago, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 6,570 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to 611,577 cases along with 6,858 deaths.

