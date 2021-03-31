Rajasthan sees 5 more deaths due to COVID, 906 new cases

Five coronavirus-related fatalities and 906 fresh cases were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 2,818 and the infection tally to 3,33,149, according to an official report.

Three new deaths were registered in Udaipur, while one fatality each was reported from Ajmer and Rajsamand, it said.

Jaipur recorded a maximum of 198 new COVID-19 cases, while Kota and Udaipur reported 162 and 112 cases, respectively.

The remaining cases were reported from other districts.

A total of 3,21,668 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Rajasthan and the state has an active case count of 8,663.

Meanwhile, vaccination for all people in the age group of 45-59 will start from Thursday, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

He said 2.09 crore people will be vaccinated in this age group.

