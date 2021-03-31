Pfizer and BioNTech said their COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective and produced robust antibody responses in those aged 12 to 15, paving the way for them to seek approval in the United States and Europe in weeks. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* European Union states are expected to receive 107 million doses of vaccines by the end of March, hitting a revised-down target but far below initial plans. * French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a prime-time address on Wednesday evening, under pressure to change the course of a third wave of infections that threatens to overrun hospitals.

* Germany will limit the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine to people aged 60 and above as well as high-priority groups following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder. * Hungary reported fatalities reaching a new high and doctors described hospitals filling beyond capacity, signalling the government may be forced to postpone a reopening scheduled to begin in mid-April.

* The Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which has the highest infection rate in the country, will close all schools and kindergartens and restrict public transport from April 5. * Sweden's government will postpone a planned easing of some restrictions until at least May 3.

AMERICAS * The United States had administered 147.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 189.5 million doses.

* Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday signed an executive order to disburse 5.3 billion reais ($918.08 million) in new loans to fight the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A top Chinese medical expert said there was no factual basis to accusations that China did not share data with international researchers appointed by the World Health Organization to look into the origins of COVID-19. * China will launch mass vaccinations in four border cities and counties in the southwestern Yunnan province from April 1, official news agency Xinhua reported.

* Australia has fallen far behind its target for vaccinations, with only about 670,000 people inoculated against an initial target of 4 million by end-March. * Malaysia will receive its first 600,000 doses of vaccines made by AstraZeneca in June, the country's science minister said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Yemen received its first COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, a week after the internationally recognised government declared a health emergency in areas under its control.

* Israel plans to administer the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents upon FDA approval, the health minister said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Europe's medicines regulator said it had not yet identified any risk factors such as age, sex or a previous history of blood clotting disorders, for clotting cases reported after inoculation with AstraZeneca's vaccine. * The WHO said it continues to monitor safety evidence reviews of AstraZeneca's vaccine but that the shot's benefit-risk profile "weighs heavily in favour of its use".

* China's Sinopharm and Sinovac have presented data on their COVID-19 vaccines indicating levels of efficacy that would be compatible with those required by the WHO. * Russia has registered the world's first vaccine for animals.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global economic output is expected to be about 3% lower in 2024 than projected before the pandemic but its medium-term impact won't be as severe as that of the global financial crisis of 2008-09, the International Monetary Fund said.

