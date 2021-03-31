Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:02 IST
DDMA to randomly test for COVID flyers coming from states where cases are rising: Delhi airport
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will conduct random COVID-19 test of passengers coming from states where there has been a surge in cases recently, said the Delhi airport's operator DIAL on Wednesday.

The Centre had on Tuesday said the COVID-19 situation is turning from ''bad to worse'' and is a huge cause for worry, especially for some states, warning that the whole country is at risk and any complacency at this stage will have ''heavy costs''.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated on Twitter on Wednesday, ''As per the latest government mandate, DDMA shall conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where cases are increasing.'' ''After the collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit. However, the passengers who were found to be positive shall be mandatorily quarantined as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare protocol,'' it added.

Six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 78.56 per cent of the 56,211 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union health ministry had said on Tuesday. On testing at the Delhi airport, a state government on Wednesday official said, ''We random test people to know if asymptomatic people are carrying the virus into the state.'' ''Though it is not binding on anyone to go through random testing, but everyone has a responsibility to do so as a dutiful citizen of the country,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

