COVID: Uttar Pradesh reports 1,230 new cases, 11 deaths

Uttar Pradesh reported 11 more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 8,811, while 1,230 new cases took the tally to 6,17,194.

Additional Chief Secretary, Heath, Amit Mohan Prasad said among 9,848 active cases, 6,269 are in home isolation, 273 are in private hospitals and the rest are undergoing treatment in government hospitals free of cost.

''The state reported 1,230 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. While the death toll reached 8,811, the number of active cases is 9,848. The number of patients treated and discharged is now 5,98,535,'' Prasad told reporters.

Among the fresh deaths, four were reported from Lucknow, two each from Kanpur and Allahabad, one each from Varanasi, Muzaffar Nagar and Chandauli, a health bulletin issued here said.

Among the fresh cases, 361 are from Lucknow, 116 from Varanasi, 97 from Kanpur and 56 from Prayagraj, it said. He said the state has so far tested over 3.47 crore samples for COVID-19, including 68,443 on Tuesday.

In Uttar Pradesh, over 56.65 lakh people were administered COVID-19 vaccine. It included over 46.75 lakh who were given the first dose and over 9.9 lakh who were administered both the doses of the vaccine.

Among the health workers, Prasad said that 8.9 lakh were administered the vaccine and of them five lakh have also taken the second dose.

''I appeal to the remaining over three lakh health workers to take the second dose also so that the vaccine remain effective,'' he said.

Similarly, he said 7.59 lakh frontline workers, including policemen, were given the vaccine and only 4.05 lakh have taken the second dose.

He said 3.5 lakh frontline workers still have to take the second dose.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Tuesday said that all government employees who are to be vaccinated should be allowed a day off on the date of vaccination.

He said that similar arrangements for leave for private-sector workers should also be made.

The officer said that vaccination for all above 45 years will start from April 1 in the state.

