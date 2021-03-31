Left Menu

230 ICU, 842 non-ICU beds added in 33 pvt hospitals amid increasing COVID cases: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said 230 more ICU beds for coronavirus patients have been added in 33 private hospitals on the directions of the city government.He also said the number of non-ICU beds in these private facilities has been increased by 842.We are in a comfortable position in terms of number of beds available.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:06 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said 230 more ICU beds for coronavirus patients have been added in 33 private hospitals on the directions of the city government.

He also said the number of non-ICU beds in these private facilities has been increased by 842.

''We are in a comfortable position (in terms of number of beds available). Overall, only 25 per cent of the beds for coronavirus patients in government and private hospitals are occupied. A few private hospitals have all ICU beds full. So, necessary orders were issued by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday,'' Jain told reporters.

Orders have been issued to update the status of beds on the government's data management portal, a statement later quoted him as saying. The number of non-ICU COVID-19 beds in private hospitals has increased from 1,705 on Wednesday to 2,547 Thursday, while ICU beds have increased to 838 from 608 a day ago, the government said.

He also said that the positivity rate in Delhi hovered around 3 per cent for the last few days. Whereas, it has breached the 10-per cent mark in several states.

The health minister also said that 65 lakh eligible beneficiaries (aged above 45) will be given coronavirus vaccine shots at more than 500 sites, starting Thursday.

''We have enough vaccines available. The number of eligible beneficiaries is quite large. We will make efforts to complete the inoculation as soon as possible,'' he said.

Delhi reported 992 coronavirus cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent.

Officials said the low number of cases can be attributed to less tests conducted on Monday on account of Holi. The city had recorded 1,904 cases on Monday, the highest in around three and a half months. Authorities reported 1,881 cases on Sunday, 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

The positivity rate was 2.77 per cent on Monday, 2.35 per cent on Sunday, 1.70 per cent on Saturday, 1.80 per cent on Friday, 1.69 per cent on Thursday, 1.52 per cent on Wednesday, and 1.31 per cent on Tuesday.

